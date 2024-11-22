In the same year that Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers tried to mount advertising campaigns for “Mean Girls” and “Joker 2″, respectively, hiding that the productions were musicals, Universal Pictures is betting big on the release of ‘Wicked’. The film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is just the first part of the film adaptation of one of the most popular musicals of the past 20 years. The second act of the musical that reinvented the mythology of the witches of Oz arrives in November 2025.