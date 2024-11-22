Opinión
Raúl Juliá
22 de noviembre de 2024
prima:Turning “Wicked” into a movie: the giant challenge that its director describes as “almost an impossible mission”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the first part of the film adaptation of one of the most popular musicals of the last 20 years

November 22, 2024 - 8:12 AM

Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during the premiere of “Wicked” in London. (Scott A Garfitt)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

In the same year that Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers tried to mount advertising campaigns for “Mean Girls” and “Joker 2″, respectively, hiding that the productions were musicals, Universal Pictures is betting big on the release of ‘Wicked’. The film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is just the first part of the film adaptation of one of the most popular musicals of the past 20 years. The second act of the musical that reinvented the mythology of the witches of Oz arrives in November 2025.

Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
