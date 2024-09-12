Despite being a sequel to a successful independent film, “Los Mecánicos 2,” the new Puerto Rican release opening today, follows the familiar Hollywood formula for sequels: more of the same, but bigger. It seems the production’s creative approach was to deliver a scaled-up version of what worked the first time. That said, Julio Roman’s latest film successfully avoids feeling like a worn-out rehash. The second comic adventure of the titular characters—played once again by Osvaldo Friger, Jasond Calderón, Juan Botta, and Oscar Guerrero—maintains its charm and doesn’t come across as a stretched-out retread.