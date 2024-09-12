Opinión
Raúl Juliá
12 de septiembre de 2024
prima:“Los Mecánicos 2″ hits the big screen: is this Puerto Rican movie sequel worth watching?

It’s got spark, adrenaline, and... family-friendly entertainment?

September 12, 2024 - 10:07 AM

In the photo part of the cast, Juan Botta, Jasond Calderón, Gredmarie Colón, Osvaldo Friger, Lexamarie Matos, Aris Mejias, Marko Pérez, Ana Isabelle and Oscar Guerrero. (Nahira Montcourt)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

Despite being a sequel to a successful independent film, “Los Mecánicos 2,” the new Puerto Rican release opening today, follows the familiar Hollywood formula for sequels: more of the same, but bigger. It seems the production’s creative approach was to deliver a scaled-up version of what worked the first time. That said, Julio Roman’s latest film successfully avoids feeling like a worn-out rehash. The second comic adventure of the titular characters—played once again by Osvaldo Friger, Jasond Calderón, Juan Botta, and Oscar Guerrero—maintains its charm and doesn’t come across as a stretched-out retread.

