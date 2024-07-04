During the first half of 2024, independent and alternative artists have released songs that showcase the variety in rhythms, sounds, and themes that are brewing in our island
July 4, 2024 - 3:13 PM
In addition to withstanding the heat, this summer brings the opportunity to review those new songs and music that Puerto Rican artists have brought to the independent and alternative scene of Puerto Rico so far in 2024. They are pieces that deserve to be listened carefully and that, perhaps, will also lead you to update your playlists and delve into new sounds and melodies.
