The romantic comedy, directed by Frank Perozo and starring Shalim Ortiz-Goico and Clarissa Molina, opens today in Puerto Rico
August 30, 2024 - 9:02 AM
While Hollywood has spent the last two decades trying to resurrect the romantic comedy genre, in the Dominican Republic they have taken it upon themselves to modernize this type of film and on several occasions push conventions in a new direction. This is what is happening with “Perdiendo el juicio”, the new production of Spanglish Films that opens this Thursday in theaters in Puerto Rico.
