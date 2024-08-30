Although today it is one of the most recognized scenic spaces in Puerto Rico, what is currently known as the Dr. Victoria Espinosa Theater in Santurce has undergone several evolutions over the years. Built in the early 1950s and originally known as the Music Hall Theater, it was dedicated to the reproduction of American films. Some time later, the hall was dedicated to cinema and children’s theater, but, due to the increasing decadence of the area, the theater was closed during the 1960s.