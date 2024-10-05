It is often said that things happen when they have to happen. Midday reaches its peak and at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico the atmosphere is getting ready for the next big concert. In the bowels of the building, employees walk from side to side in a hurry to attend to all the preparations involved in making a large-scale event at the “Choli”. Alexis arrives first in the dressing room. He is dressed a little closer to the tradition of the genre. He wears a white sleeveless hoodie and a cap. Several golden chains hang around his neck. A few minutes later Fido appears. He wears a pair of huge black glasses that cover half of his face.