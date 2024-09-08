Opinión
Raúl Juliá
8 de septiembre de 2024
WIPR seeks talent for competition

Know the dates of auditions in Mayagüez and San Juan

September 8, 2024 - 8:15 PM

There are two audition dates. (Shutterstock)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

The Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting (WIPR) announced that, together with Crazy Kids Dancers, it is looking for hundreds of talented Puerto Ricans to compete and showcase their talent at the “Noche de Talentos 2024″ event.

