We are part of The Trust Project
WIPR seeks talent for competition
Know the dates of auditions in Mayagüez and San Juan
September 8, 2024 - 8:15 PM
Know the dates of auditions in Mayagüez and San Juan
September 8, 2024 - 8:15 PM
The Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting (WIPR) announced that, together with Crazy Kids Dancers, it is looking for hundreds of talented Puerto Ricans to compete and showcase their talent at the “Noche de Talentos 2024″ event.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: