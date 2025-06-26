“M3gan 2.0,” a Universal Pictures production hitting theaters this Thursday, is truly insane, and that’s definitely meant as a compliment, not a criticism. The film has the sensibility of a “B movie” produced by The Cannon Group, the production company that in the 1980s released Chuck Norris’s “Missing in Action” and cult classics such as “Breakin’ 2 Electric Boogaloo” and “Ninja 3 Domination”, but it has the budget of a summer blockbuster. This is definitely the most entertaining feature film of the summer and one that is bound to irritate fans of the first film.