26 de junio de 2025
prima:“M3gan 2.0”: brilliant madness that doesn’t take itself seriously

The sequel reinvents the killer robot as an absurd and entertaining action heroine

June 26, 2025 - 2:39 PM

Image from Universal Pictures shows M3GAN in a scene from “M3GAN 2.0”. (Geoffrey Short)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“M3gan 2.0,” a Universal Pictures production hitting theaters this Thursday, is truly insane, and that’s definitely meant as a compliment, not a criticism. The film has the sensibility of a “B movie” produced by The Cannon Group, the production company that in the 1980s released Chuck Norris’s “Missing in Action” and cult classics such as “Breakin’ 2 Electric Boogaloo” and “Ninja 3 Domination”, but it has the budget of a summer blockbuster. This is definitely the most entertaining feature film of the summer and one that is bound to irritate fans of the first film.

Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
