Puerto Rico to host Miss Universe 2026
For the fourth time in the pageant’s history, the island will shine as a global stage of beauty and elegance
September 23, 2025 - 4:23 PM
Puerto Rico, once again, will be the center for all the beauty of the world. For the fourth time in its history, the Miss Universe international pageant will be held in Puerto Rico. The 75th edition of the event will be held in 2026 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.
The official announcement was made during a press conference at the Choliseo, where Governor Jenniffer González and the organizers of the event will announce the first details about the celebration of the competition on the island.
The first time Puerto Rico served as host for Miss Universe was in 1972. The event was held at the Cerromar Beach Hotel in Dorado and that year the winner was crowned the contestant from Australia, Kerry Anne Wells.
The competition would not return to Puerto Rican soil until almost 30 years later, in 2001, when Denise Quiñones gave Puerto Rico its third crown at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón.
The following year, the 51st edition of the event was also held on the island, this time at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente and was crowned Miss Russia Oxana Fedorova.
The announcement of the event in Puerto Rico comes on the heels of Bad Bunny’s monumental residency, an event that has undoubtedly sparked renewed interest in Puerto Rico as a venue and as a reference for music, culture and entertainment worldwide.
