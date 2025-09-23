Opinión
23 de septiembre de 2025
88°nubes rotas
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Puerto Rico to host Miss Universe 2026

For the fourth time in the pageant’s history, the island will shine as a global stage of beauty and elegance

September 23, 2025 - 4:23 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Coliseo de Puerto Rico uses Ticketera's platform for many of the events presented at the Hato Rey venue (Archive).
The Coliseo de Puerto Rico has been the site of countless historic moments. (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

Puerto Rico, once again, will be the center for all the beauty of the world. For the fourth time in its history, the Miss Universe international pageant will be held in Puerto Rico. The 75th edition of the event will be held in 2026 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The official announcement was made during a press conference at the Choliseo, where Governor Jenniffer González and the organizers of the event will announce the first details about the celebration of the competition on the island.

The first time Puerto Rico served as host for Miss Universe was in 1972. The event was held at the Cerromar Beach Hotel in Dorado and that year the winner was crowned the contestant from Australia, Kerry Anne Wells.

The competition would not return to Puerto Rican soil until almost 30 years later, in 2001, when Denise Quiñones gave Puerto Rico its third crown at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón.

The following year, the 51st edition of the event was also held on the island, this time at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente and was crowned Miss Russia Oxana Fedorova.

The announcement of the event in Puerto Rico comes on the heels of Bad Bunny’s monumental residency, an event that has undoubtedly sparked renewed interest in Puerto Rico as a venue and as a reference for music, culture and entertainment worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
