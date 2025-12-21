The “living statue” of Old San Juan bids farewell: “This is how I conclude 10 nonstop years”

This Sunday marks the farewell of the “living statue” of Old San Juan. He is Puerto Rican performance artist Johan Figueroa González, who for the past ten years has showcased his talent in various spaces throughout the walled city, primarily in Old San Juan.

From the fountain at Plaza de Armas to, more recently, Parque de las Palomas in Old San Juan, his work evolved over the years as he learned to blend in seamlessly with the statues. This process involved extensive preparation and even the creation of a pedestal on which he posed.

“Visitors: Today, Sunday, December 21, I am closing this chapter of my living statue character from Parque de las Palomas. The presentation includes general information about the park,” he expressed through his social media, noting that his Facebook account will also no longer be active.

“What’s next? A calmer, more private life away from the plazas. This is how I conclude 10 nonstop years as a living statue. Thank you for the support and for the many opportunities,” he said as part of his farewell message. He was known for camouflaging himself among the statues in the Plaza de Armas fountain.

The artist, a native of Cupey Alto, studied classical theater and enthusiastically sought to promote tourism in Puerto Rico by contributing to the cultural value of his homeland, including performances during the traditional Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián.

It was after becoming unemployed that he decided to venture into this unique art form, through which he became known as the living statue of Plaza de Armas in Old San Juan. He later spent time in New York City, earning recognition from the U.S. press, including being featured on the front page of The New York Times in acknowledgment of his artistic work at Washington Arch in Manhattan. From there, according to the artist, he presented his art in harmony with authorities and thousands of tourists, which ultimately led him to become a full-time living statue.

