Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

The “living statue” of Old San Juan bids farewell: “This is how I conclude 10 nonstop years”

Puerto Rican artist Johan Figueroa González evolved over time to successfully blend in among the statues of Plaza de Armas

December 21, 2025 - 1:47 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The "living statue" Johan Figueroa González.
The "living statue" Johan Figueroa Gonzalez for the past 10 years has manifested his talent in various spaces of San Juan, New York and various events. (Wanda Vega Dávila)
Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
By Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
Periodista de Estilos de Vida y Entretenimientoshakira.vargas@gfrmedia.com

This Sunday marks the farewell of the “living statue” of Old San Juan. He is Puerto Rican performance artist Johan Figueroa González, who for the past ten years has showcased his talent in various spaces throughout the walled city, primarily in Old San Juan.

RELATED

From the fountain at Plaza de Armas to, more recently, Parque de las Palomas in Old San Juan, his work evolved over the years as he learned to blend in seamlessly with the statues. This process involved extensive preparation and even the creation of a pedestal on which he posed.

“Visitors: Today, Sunday, December 21, I am closing this chapter of my living statue character from Parque de las Palomas. The presentation includes general information about the park,” he expressed through his social media, noting that his Facebook account will also no longer be active.

“What’s next? A calmer, more private life away from the plazas. This is how I conclude 10 nonstop years as a living statue. Thank you for the support and for the many opportunities,” he said as part of his farewell message. He was known for camouflaging himself among the statues in the Plaza de Armas fountain.

The artist, a native of Cupey Alto, studied classical theater and enthusiastically sought to promote tourism in Puerto Rico by contributing to the cultural value of his homeland, including performances during the traditional Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián.

It was after becoming unemployed that he decided to venture into this unique art form, through which he became known as the living statue of Plaza de Armas in Old San Juan. He later spent time in New York City, earning recognition from the U.S. press, including being featured on the front page of The New York Times in acknowledgment of his artistic work at Washington Arch in Manhattan. From there, according to the artist, he presented his art in harmony with authorities and thousands of tourists, which ultimately led him to become a full-time living statue.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
San JuanNueva York
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
Shakira Vargas RodríguezArrow Icon
Nacida en la ciudad de Bayamón y criada en el sector Macún de Toa Baja, durante su niñez, Shakira Vargas Rodríguez siempre se sintió atraída por los acontecimientos del país, la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 21 de diciembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: