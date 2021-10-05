By approving the $ 0.007 increase in the electricity bill for the last quarter of 2021, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau left “on hold” the $10.9 million that LUMA Energy did not bill its customers between June and August due to problems with its billing system.

As requested by LUMA, the Bureau determined that it was “reasonable” not to consider the $10.9 million in the reconciliation of factors that resulted in the $ 0.007 increase, which will be in effect between October and December 2021. The company successfully argued that including that amount in the adjustment process would have resulted in an even higher increase.

The Energy Bureau also concluded that LUMA’s plan to handle the bills of those customers not charged between June and August “fulfills the purpose” of avoiding double counting.

In its September 30 resolution and order, the Energy Bureau stated that, as part of the management plan, LUMA will eliminate from the bill sales of September, October, and November the sums of those customers affected in June, July, and August.

According to the document, during June, July, and August, and for each affected customer and each account, LUMA will compare the billing estimate with the actual billing, applying the factors of PREPA´s current permanent rate for each month.

Next, LUMA will calculate the difference between the estimated total and the total actual billing for June, July, and August. If the estimated total is higher than the total actual billing, the difference will be recovered during the following quarter. On the other hand, if the estimated total is less than the actual billing, a credit will be granted to those customers. According to data provided by LUMA Energy, they did not issue 2,100; 2,800, and 39,000 bills in June, July, and August, respectively.

The Energy Bureau resolution and order describes that in August, the most affected month, a manual step in the billing process was not performed, which resulted in not closing the billing cycle for four different cycles, and caused a gap.

LUMA told the independent regulatory body that they have identified the problems in its billing system and are “working” to correct them. LUMA said it reviewed the manual processes and created an automated process to replace the steps that required its staff intervention and which were susceptible to errors, the document adds.

The Energy Bureau ordered LUMA to submit, on December 15, a “detailed report” on the reconciliation of the estimated bills for the affected customers during June, July, and August, as well as any additional months (if any). LUMA estimated that it would not be necessary to extend the management plan endorsed by the independent regulatory body since they expect to resolve the problem in the billing system “soon”.

The $10.9 million that LUMA did not bill its customers between June and August include $8.3 million for fuel purchases and $2.6 million for energy purchases.