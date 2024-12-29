Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
31 de diciembre de 2024
70°nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:2024: The year of Maripily Rivera’s comeback

The model and entrepreneur reviewed what she has learned and achieved over the past 12 months and previewed some of her plans for 2025

December 29, 2024 - 7:03 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Maripily Rivera will return to the Telemundo screen through "The House of the Famous All-Stars." (Stephanie Rojas Rodriguez)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com

“This is my last competition, and I’m retiring. This is my last reality show and I’m retiring from reality shows. This is the last one and when I get out of here I prepare two or three months to compete in a bikini, and I get out of there and set up the gym. It’s for people to see the transformation,” said Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera, on January 25, two days after entering Telemundo’s “La casa de los famosos 4″.

RELATED
Tags
MaripilyReality Shows
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Jomar José Rivera CedeñoArrow Icon
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño es periodista con ocho años de experiencia. Desde que llegó a GFR Media, ha laborado en diferentes áreas de la empresa, como el Departamento Comercial, donde laboró...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 31 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: