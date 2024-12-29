“This is my last competition, and I’m retiring. This is my last reality show and I’m retiring from reality shows. This is the last one and when I get out of here I prepare two or three months to compete in a bikini, and I get out of there and set up the gym. It’s for people to see the transformation,” said Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera, on January 25, two days after entering Telemundo’s “La casa de los famosos 4″.