U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow linked the wave of criminal violence in Puerto Rico to the war between drug gangs, just as money and drugs (entering the island) seizures have increased.

Muldrow, U.S. attorney on the island, said state and federal authorities are stepping up efforts to confront not only local gangs but have recently expanded operations to reach out to transnational organizations that use Puerto Rico for transshipment.

Muldrow said they understand well the relationship between drug trafficking and violence and murder; and that the amount of money moving around that circle causes conflict and wars seeking to control drug sales.

He added that although the number of murders is lower than last year, “just one murder is too many.”

According to Muldrow, in fiscal year 2019, 6,253 kilos (13,785 pounds) of cocaine were seized in Puerto Rico. But he noted that that figure was more than doubled in fiscal year 2020, which ended last September with a total of 15,680 kilos (34,568 pounds).

“This undoubtedly reflects the tremendous increase in drug seizures,” he said.

According to Muldrow, these measures have affected the drug trafficking market in Puerto Rico. He said that “at the beginning of this year, in January, a kilo of cocaine was sold for $21,000, and now it is between $30,000 and $35,000.”

“We are seizing drugs on the street and that affects the price,” he explained.

Muldrow also added that in fiscal year 2019, they seized $1.3 million in cash linked to drug trafficking. That amount tripled in fiscal year 2020, with an unofficial total of $3.1 million.

He explained this total does not include seizures of more than one million dollars in recent months neither does it include the seizure of $27 million hidden in moving boxes as they were about to leave San Juan port for the U.S. Virgin Islands last August.

However, Muldrow said he could not associate specific violent crimes with any particular shipment they have seized.

“But that’s always part of the rattle in the underworld. If there is a loss or a debt... That hasn’t changed,” he said. The reasons why they are killing in the street don’t change, it’s either for revenge or debt, he said.

“We must protect the community and move mountains so that these people face justice,” he added.

In that sense, Muldrow highlighted that 28 members of a drug gang were charged last week in Guayama, and anticipated that other similar cases will soon arise.

“You are going to see more cases like that one before the end of this year,” he said.

He explained that the federal government’s anti-drug policy has instructed authorities in Puerto Rico to expand their investigations beyond the borders of U.S. jurisdiction.

Muldrow said the mission is expanding to reach out to transnational organizations based in the Caribbean and South America that are involved in maritime and air smuggling of narcotics from Puerto Rico to the continental United States and money laundering from profits through large-scale cash smuggling and sophisticated money-laundering operations.

At the same time, he said that he created a division within the federal attorney’s office to exclusively investigate money laundering cases. Although not everything is about drug trafficking activity, Muldrow indicated that “because of the amount of suspicious activity reported by banks,” they decided to allocate resources attorney´s office resources to focus on tracking that movement of money to stop the laundering of illegal activities money.

Targeting gender-based violence

On the other hand, federal authorities could prosecute some gender-based violence defendants in Puerto Rico who possess firearms. On that point, Muldrow said this possibility arises from a memorandum of understanding signed last month with the island’s government.

He said they are working with their local counterparts to identify people under local domestic violence restraining orders who have weapons.

“It is a priority for federal authorities to ensure that people who have been determined by a local court to pose a threat to their partners do not illegally possess weapons,” he added.

His expressions come at a time when several sectors demand the government of Puerto Rico to declare a state of emergency to try to stop gender violence.

In federal jurisdiction, one cannot charge for gender violence alone. Reports must include some violations or other crimes contemplated in federal law, such as the use of firearms.