5 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“A massive change. We need an urgent reform of the Electoral Code”: Pablo José Hernández has still not been able to vote after almost three hours of waiting

The resident commissioner aspirant declined to comment on whether he perceives himself as the future leader of his community if the electorate favors him to occupy the seat in the federal capital in Washington

November 5, 2024 - 4:38 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The PPD candidate for the seat of resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández, is still in line to exercise his right to vote. (Xavier García)
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
By Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Periodista de Deportes antolin.maldonado@gfrmedia.com

After two and a half hours in a grueling line to enter their polling station at the Perpetuo Socorro Academy, Pablo José Hernández, candidate for Resident Commissioner in Washington for the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and his wife Mónica Pascual, have still not been able to exercise their right to vote.

Tags
Pablo José Hernández RiveraPPD
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Antolín Maldonado RíosArrow Icon
Periodista con más de 30 años de experiencia en prensa escrita, especializado en reportajes de investigación y artículos de análisis, presentando la otra cara de la información deportiva. Graduado en 1994 de...
