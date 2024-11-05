The resident commissioner aspirant declined to comment on whether he perceives himself as the future leader of his community if the electorate favors him to occupy the seat in the federal capital in Washington
November 5, 2024 - 4:38 PM
The resident commissioner aspirant declined to comment on whether he perceives himself as the future leader of his community if the electorate favors him to occupy the seat in the federal capital in Washington
November 5, 2024 - 4:38 PM
After two and a half hours in a grueling line to enter their polling station at the Perpetuo Socorro Academy, Pablo José Hernández, candidate for Resident Commissioner in Washington for the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and his wife Mónica Pascual, have still not been able to exercise their right to vote.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: