Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp contraction in the Puerto Rican economy over the past year, at least two indicators suggest encouraging trends for the rest of this year and 2022.

These indicators are not commonly analyzed; however, they offer an idea of what will happen in sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, construction, and commerce. These sectors, in turn, will depend to a large extent on how confident consumers are about their employment or income, as well as businesses’ enthusiasm to expand their lines or grow.

In Puerto Rico, the sector that seems to be bouncing back the strongest is tourism and the manufacturing sector is growing.

Other indicators such as the sale of bags of cement, cars, furniture, clothing, and food, according to economist Gustavo Vélez, moved strongly upward after the island was allocated funds allocated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, those indicators, as well as the Economic Activity Index of the Economic Development Bank (EDB-EAI) have lost strength.

Tourism

As the global vaccination against COVID-19 advances, the tourism sector is moving in a positive direction, and in the case of the island, the short-term rental (STR) market is heading for “new records,” explained René Acosta, co-president of Viva Puerto Rico.

The newly created organization seeks to bring uniformity to Puerto Rico’s STR offer, which, according to the businessman, complements that of hotels and inns.

Acosta said that information handled by the destination marketing organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, indicates that the high season, -which runs from December 1 to April 30- will be favorable.

“Industry-wide numbers are going to be at record levels,” Acosta said as he clarified that the sector numbers compare to 2019 performance.

Puerto Rico is the U.S. jurisdiction with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to official data.

“I’m telling people, if you used to sell one thing, buy three because you’re going to sell them all, and if you used to prepare for three tours, get ready for five,” Acosta added.

He pointed out that in his case alone, he is on the way to reaching an occupancy rate of 70 percent year-round. “That means that my unit (in Vieques) would be occupied 70 percent of the 365 days of the year,” Acosta noted, adding that other STR operators in Puerto Rico have seen a rise close to his in the past few years.

In general terms, tourism uses the hotel occupancy rate as an indicator, that is, the registration of a guest and the taxes collected by the Treasury. STRs already contribute approximately $1 out of every $3 in hotel occupancy taxes, according to Acosta.

Group and convention bookings are also improving but not enough.

According to a Discover Puerto Rico analysis released on November 17, despite a 6 percent improvement in group bookings so far this year, activity is 52 percent lower than two years ago.

For the DMO, the emergence of the Delta variant may have had an impact on this segment, a dynamic that could now be seen with Omicron, classified last Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “a variant of concern” of COVID-19.

In contrast, based on Destination Analytics´ data, 54 percent of consumers interviewed indicated that they planned to travel in the coming months, says the organization’s report.

Manufacturing and federal funds

The leading industry indicator is the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

This index seeks to determine how manufacturing capacity is moving, considering the supplies and inventories handled by these companies, new orders, and employment levels, among other factors.

According to the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics (PMI), for the past 10 months, the PMI has been above 50 points, which shows the sector is expanding. This, despite challenges such as labor recruitment and retention.

Also, despite challenges with supply delivery due to the pandemic, last July, the PMI showed that the backlog of orders continued to shrink, while supplies have moved consistently upward since July 2020.

According to Vélez, other indicators show increases, but modest or with monthly contractions.

That is the case of motor vehicle sales, which have already been falling for four consecutive months, just like consumer confidence, Vélez explained.

“There is no economy with its own capacity to grow,” said Vélez, recalling that those indicators that have moved upward have done so in response to the flow of federal funds due to the pandemic.

Vélez indicated that the figures provided by the government regarding reconstruction projects underway could be an indicator of future performance, but explained that labor shortage and the rising cost of construction materials will delay the impact of those works until well into 2022.

A more cautious consumer

Although Puerto Rico has over a thousand economic indicators, the lack of updating and coordination in many of them complicates their accurate use as a tool for planning and strategy, the economist said.

Vélez regretted that, unlike other economies, Puerto Rico lacks an official system of forward-looking indicators, except for the work developed by economists in the private sector.

Vélez is the owner of Inteligencia Económica, a firm that developed an analysis of consumer expectations. In this analysis, some 500 consumers are regularly interviewed.

According to Vélez, last October, 56 percent of the consumers interviewed were “positive and willing to buy now and in the next three months”.

Last April, about 58 percent of the consumers interviewed felt that way.

“People are less inclined to spend,” Vélez said, arguing that in 2022, consumer interest will be defined by oil prices, the supply chain, inflation, and the strength of reconstruction projects to get underway.