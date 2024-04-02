A Visit to Arroyo Is Always Wonderful

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Arroyo.- It is known as the “Pueblo ingrato” (“Ungrateful Town”) and, at the same time, as the “Pueblo grato” (“Grateful Town”) or “Los bucaneros” (“The Buccaneers”). It had a history of great economic and social prosperity until the middle of the 20th century. And sugar cane production was one of its largest industries, in addition to cultivating agricultural products such as yams, plantains and yautia. Today, Arroyo only has a few pharmaceutical companies and part of its land is dedicated to dairy farming.

But the town still preserves part of that historical legacy within the old structures that you can visit and learn about. Such as the sugar mill ruins that are still preserved and were used to grind sugar cane, as well as various points of interest that tell a story.

Among them is the Monument to Samuel B. Morse, named after the American inventor of the telegraph. A curious fact is that, according to Discover Puerto Rico, Morse traveled to the Island in 1858. He inaugurated a two-mile telegraph line that connected the Hacienda Enriqueta Morse, where his daughter lived, and the town of Arroyo. It thus became the first town in the Island to have the new communication system in 1859. Much like the Enrique Huyke Monument, dedicated to the Puerto Rican educator and athlete. You also cannot miss out on the Antigua Aduana Museum. The building imported and exported products from the port of Arroyo in the 19th century. Today it is a museum and center for cultural activities.