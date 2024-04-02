José Luis De Jesús-Cora: An Artisan of Quality

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Arroyo.- Carving wood and giving his ideas shape until he became an artist was never in José Luis De Jesús-Cora’s plans. Despite being skilled as a woodworker, he did not see a future as an artisan. However, once he retired from his occupation after 32 years of service in different government agencies, “Chewy,” as his loved ones know him, decided to take a carving workshop where he then discovered his new passion. Chewy also has a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) at Cayey.

“When I retired in 2009, I decided to go to an Adult Education program from the Department of Education to take a carving workshop. I’d already been a woodworker and knew how to handle wood. I made about three pieces during that workshop and found them easy for me to do. So, I got certified as a carver by the Industrial Development Company in 2010. And then in 2011 I got certified with the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture,” explained the artisan from Arroyo.

Through his brand, Artesanías Puertorriqueñas Naturio, José Luis creates artworks such as the Three Kings, Quixotes, saints, and vejigantes; national symbols like the Puerto Rican flag, as well as Nativity scenes and caballitos de pica (jockey on horse wood sculptures), among others.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been complicated because I have the skill to do everything I do without needing to follow a pattern. I shape it according to what comes up in my mind. I don’t make a (previous) drawing or anything. I have it (the idea) in my mind and as I go about carving, I say: ‘I’m going to do this, that, this other thing looks good.’ I create as I carve,” said the man, after highlighting that he does not repeat his art pieces. That is, each client gets an exclusive piece.

“I try to make the Three Kings different every time. I try to make sure that no art piece is the same as the other. What I’m aiming for with this is that the person who takes the piece has something unique. I make them complete (full body) or just their faces; I mount them on horses, I put them on boards or I mount them sideways [profile]. The idea is that they’re pieces that suit all tastes and budgets. For example, I only sell the faces of the Three Kings because sometimes there are people looking for inexpensive pieces and don’t have $400 to buy the whole Kings. But they can buy the faces for $85,” said the carver, to whom the 13th Feria Artesanal Guayamesa (Guayama Crafts Fair) was dedicated to.

In addition to the Kings, Chewy carves saints by commission. And when he visits the various fairs around the Island, he works on a variety of other pieces so that clients always find one that fits to their tastes.

Several of the pieces that the artisan José Luis de Jesús-Cora carves in wood. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

“I make a variety of products because I didn’t want to stop at just Kings and saints. When you go to a fair, that’s almost always what carvers have. It’s why I keep my table with a mixture of different items. But if I have the expensive pieces around, I won’t sell them until I get the right buyers. My thing is to keep things running. Having variety also helps me so that if the client doesn’t like something, they have options,” said De Jesús-Cora.

But the artisan confesses that he does not work alone. He shares his passion for craftsmanship with his wife, María Del Carmen Ramos, and his only daughter, Yesenia de Jesús-Ramos. Both are also artisans. With their critical eye, they help him with ideas and suggestions, and make art a reason to share and bond as a family.

“The dynamic is interesting and fun at the same time because we have a good relationship and communication. We assess ourselves and oftentimes, if I’m making a piece and painting it, they’ll tell me: ‘that color doesn’t fit’ or ‘put that piece like that.’ I also give them ideas and we’re constantly advising each other; we accept that constructive criticism. Sometimes four eyes see more than two. We have a good time. We share a workshop; we go and watch television and we’re there till night time spending time together,” he said.

Likewise, De Jesús-Cora confessed that dedicating himself to art has brought him a lot of satisfaction at a personal and family level, as well as professionally. “There are people who come to my table and tell me: ‘I can’t buy from you, but God bless your hands. You truly have a talent...’. And I tell them that’s worth more than buying from me. Others tell me that I have to be the one who creates something for them, regardless of the price I charge them. When someone tells you that, it means they value your work. For me it’s a source of pride and honor when a client calls me up. I didn’t expect that being an artisan would be like this,” he said.

Every Sunday he sets up shop with other artisans in the Malecón de Arroyo area from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.