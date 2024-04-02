Freshness and Quality at De Papi Bar & Restaurant

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Arroyo.- The best cuisine is recognized by its products’ freshness and quality. At De Papi Bar & Rest, located on the Malecón Las Américas of Arroyo, this is the distinction that is carefully kept by its owners, Rosa Berríos-Rivera and Edwin Guerrido-García.

With nearly 25 years in the gastronomic industry, Berríos-Rivera explained the peculiarity of the success achieved in the past 3 years as the establishment’s new owner.

“What people look for the most is fresh fish. We specialize in fish, because my husband and sons are divers and fishermen and that makes us stand out. We do not sell frozen boxed fish. My husband says that if (the fish) is not fresh, then he’ll tell the customer that there is none; that he isn’t going to put his reputation on the line,” commented Berríos-Rivera. She also operated La Taberna Restaurant in the past.

“We’re a close-knit family of five. Everyone puts in the work. Whoever doesn’t fish, helps in the kitchen or with anything else. The lobsters, octopus, carrucho (conch meat) and fish come directly from our coasts, because we bring it in. Most of our products come from farmers in the area. We buy our plantains from local growers. The mint leaves for the mojitos are grown here in Arroyo. The parsley and coriander are brought to me by a local guy. If my husband hasn’t gone fishing, then we buy seafood from the fishermen here,” she said about the collaboration between the area’s merchants.

Among the variety of dishes created by experienced chef Josean Sanabria, with 30 years of culinary prowess, El Tabernón stands out. A grouper fillet wrapped in bacon, stuffed with mashed ripe plantain, alongside lobster and shrimp.

“That’s the main dish here. We distinguish ourselves with seafood, but we have a wide menu that includes criollo dishes, chinchorreo food and appetizer trays,” said Berríos-Rivera.

Another dish that customers are looking for is the stuffed fish filet, which has its variations.

“You can order it stuffed with all the seafood [available] or just one. Avemar is also very popular. It’s a chicken breast stuffed with all the seafood, with a mixture of mashed sweet plantains inside and wrapped in bacon,” added the business owner.

As for the creativity behind attracting more customers, Berríos-Rivera commented that “we recently took on the tradition of what used to be sold here by its original owner, the late Chito. He’d sell yam wheels with fried fish and ballyhoo. We sell that at the kiosk we have outside and it’s a hit with customers.”

The restaurant preserves the original façade and architecture since its construction two centuries ago. The internal decoration has a rustic style, with ample space for family enjoyment in two separate rooms: “[one] for those who want to be in a chinchorreo atmosphere and another for those who prefer a quieter place,” said the owner.

As for desserts, Berríos-Rivera said that the flan specifically “is prepared by a girl from here in Arroyo. That’s another one of the fresh products we have available for customers.”

Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12:00 noon, De Papi Bar & Restaurant has a particular charm in its atmosphere that instantly welcomes its visitor.

“Even though people relate chinchorreo with loud music and noise, we keep things under control. This is a family business for families and for those who want to have a good time, away from the hustle and bustle,” she emphasized.

“From the youngest kids to the senior adults, there’s a place for them to eat well, relax and enjoy. For the kids, we have a varied menu with things like: fried wings and grouper fish chunks, among others. And in addition to the dishes and drinks of their preference, for the adults we have karaoke on Fridays and Saturdays primarily, and on Sundays too whenever possible,” she said.