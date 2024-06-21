Citizen Victory Movement senator aspires to be Resident Commissioner in Washington, in alliance with the Puerto Rican Independence Party
June 21, 2024 - 2:54 PM
Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, general coordinator of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, in Spanish) and resident commissioner candidate for Washington D.C., filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the alternate president of the State Elections Commission (CEE, in Spanish), Jessika Padilla Rivera, for not certifying her candidacy, despite the fact that the Puerto Rico Supreme Court gave her way last week.
