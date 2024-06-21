Opinión
21 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Ana Irma Rivera Lassén sues the CEE at the federal level to certify her candidacy

Citizen Victory Movement senator aspires to be Resident Commissioner in Washington, in alliance with the Puerto Rican Independence Party

June 21, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Ana Irma Rivera Lassén is the general coordinator of Citizen Victory Movement. (David Villafañe)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, general coordinator of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, in Spanish) and resident commissioner candidate for Washington D.C., filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the alternate president of the State Elections Commission (CEE, in Spanish), Jessika Padilla Rivera, for not certifying her candidacy, despite the fact that the Puerto Rico Supreme Court gave her way last week.

Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
