Together with the co-founders of the “Agua, Sol y Sereno” collective, Pedro Adorno and Cathy Vigo, he highlights the example that the diaspora has set for Puerto Rican creators on the island
June 9, 2024 - 2:04 PM
New York - Writer and journalist Ana Teresa Toro and the co-founders of the artistic collective “Agua, Sol y Sereno”, Pedro Adorno and Cathy Vigo, will walk this Sunday in the 67th edition of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York with the pride of being recognized by a diaspora that has shown how to reclaim its spaces by affirming its identity.
