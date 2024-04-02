Opinión
2 de abril de 2024
Appetizers and artisanal delicacies at Lucio’s Restaurant

Located on Highway 172, this establishment offers the public a variety of treats including meatballs, empanaditas, alcapurrias, sorullos de maíz, and other culinary delights

April 2, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Buttered lobster with tostones (fried green plantains) at Lucio’s Restaurant in Cidra. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Cidra.- “Lucio’s Snack Bar” was the name given to what was initially a snacks and bar place established in 1986 along Highway 172, which connects the municipalities of Caguas and Cidra.

Founder Luciano Rivera Ortiz conceptualized the idea after gaining experience working in restaurants. He taught his children, Neritza, Kelvin, and Kenny Rivera Centeno, how to prepare appetizers and understand how to operate a business. But the place was so well-received by customers that, two years later, it evolved further under a new name: Lucio’s Restaurant.

“He started with something small. He started with two tables and a small setup, but due to the great reception from customers, he decided to build the terrace, and that’s when he decided to open a restaurant, two years after opening the snack bar. It has gradually expanded to what it is today,” recounted Neritza, the owner’s daughter, who entrusted the management of the restaurant specializing in criollo cuisine to her three children.

Interior of Lucio’s Restaurant surrounded by tropical gardens.
Interior of Lucio’s Restaurant surrounded by tropical gardens. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

The establishment, which employs 17 individuals, is known for preparing artisanal appetizers and snacks such as the famous chicken trompitas (breaded and fried stuffed balls), meatballs, empanaditas (mini turnovers), alcapurrias (Puerto Rican stuffed fritters), sorullos de maíz (corn fritters), chorizo in wine, arañitas de plátanos (plantain fritters), and ground beef piononos.

According to the young woman from Cidra, most of the dishes sell very well, but the favorites tend to be the stuffed mofongos with seafood, steak or chicken; the grilled lobster; and the eggplant Parmesan, stuffed with chicken, shrimp or lobster.

They also stand out for the stuffed chicken breast with mashed plantains, cream cheese, and chorizo, wrapped in bacon; the pork chops stuffed with vegetables, ham, and cheese, wrapped in bacon; and the shrimp salad. Each dish is served with a choice of plantain, cassava, or trifongo mofongo (mofongo made with three vegetables); tostones (fried green plantains), vegetables, a green salad, amarillos (fried ripe plantains), French fries, mamposteao rice, or rice with beans.

Before you leave, make sure to try the house sangria, mojitos, and a selection of exotic drinks such as the Flamboyán Frozen and Eterna Primavera. For a sweet treat, try the tres leches cake, cheesecake, candied papaya with cheese, and a variety of flans.

The restaurant tends to support local farmers, as much of the ingredients used to prepare each dish comes from these farms. “The plantains come from the town of Salinas; we buy the culantro from a little farm here, from some girls in Certeneja, in Cidra... We always look for ways to help everyone in any way we can,” highlighted Neritza.

Lucio’s Restaurant has two dining rooms with a capacity for 135 people. On the second floor, the establishment offers guests a spacious terrace overlooking the mountains. In fact, the management is considering building an additional space to accommodate more guests.

Lucio’s Restaurant is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, call 787-739-2296.

Somos Cidra EnglishJunte BoricuaSomos Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
