Artisan From Hatillo Transforms Barrels Into Furniture 

Hatillo.- They say that what is old for one person is someone else’s treasure. Artisan Jesús Manuel Méndez-Hernández can attest to that. Especially since he recycles the barrels discarded by a rum company to transform them into beautiful pieces that decorate inns, restaurants and terraces.

However, anyone would think that this 36-year-old man from Hatillo has dedicated his life to making useful furniture and wooden bar tables in elaborate resin. But his talent surfaced almost two years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus Crocodile Wood Crafting was born. This is the brand that distinguishes the work of Méndez-Hernández, an industrial mechanic whose life changed after he dared to reuse some planks that were going to be thrown away and made his first bar stools.

Jesús Manuel Méndez-Hernández, of Cocodrile Wood Crafting in Hatillo, recycles barrels discarded by rum companies and turns them into furniture of all kinds, for indoor and outdoor settings. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“People really liked them, but I didn’t pay attention to it until two months before the pandemic started. My aunt tells me: ‘Why don’t you do this?’ I really didn’t know, because my world was mechanics,” recalled the artisan. He is certified by the Industrial Development Company, and before worked for a pharmaceutical company in Barceloneta.

As it was, Jesús became interested in learning the talent he had just discovered. He decided to enroll in a distance learning course with a Colombian artist, who, when he saw his work, did not believe he was a novice.

Jesús Manuel's talent surfaced almost two years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“He told me that I was doing the work of a person with more than four years of experience. If I sought out classes, it was because I needed to learn. But he insisted that I was developing too fast,” he confessed.

“If a project got ruined I felt sad. I thought it wasn’t going to work out. But I kept going because you should start with small pieces and I went for the big ones. I pushed myself,” he said.

Then a rum company opened the doors for him to pick up some barrels that were about to be recycled.

Furniture made with rum barrels. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“That’s how my first bar table came up. The pandemic happened and then I kept going. You know, they didn’t renew my contract at the company where I was working at. And thank God, I’ve been doing this for a full year,” he said, mentioning that “most of the projects are made from barrels, others in resin.”

Among the pieces he has made are: furniture for terraces or patios, including two chairs, an upholstered loveseat with marine-colored fabric, and a table that features another work of art inspired by the sea. He also makes trays in resin.

“I made a Jeep-themed bar, for the chinchorreo lovers. This bar table lights up by turning it on from the inside. Once, a Volkswagen lover came in and I made him a Scooby Doo-themed bar with the top and volcanoes that would light up. Then I did about eight more of those,” he revealed.

“I also make this cooler that’s a mini bar because it has wheels. And when you close the top, it becomes a mini bar. You can serve people right there because it has a wine cooler and space for glasses,” he said.

On the other hand, he assured that the inspiration “is not so much from my mind, but rather what the client visualizes. But I give it the touch to make it a reality.”

“If I could set up a complete gazebo I would: with wine racks, bars, shelving racks, seating, anything they want. So long as you visualize it, I can create it. For me there are no limits,” he insisted, thanking his father for the strong support he has received.

“I’m working seven days, on my own; from 8 a.m. to 11 or 12 midnight. Every day, before I walk out that door, I kneel down and thank God for lifting me up,” he said.

“My goal would be for my items to be all over Puerto Rico. That when I go through the towns I can say: ‘There’s my work.’ It’s not a question of trying to go to great lengths, but rather to feel proud over something that comes from me and have that in each town,” he concluded.