Hatillo: The Cattle Town With 200 Years of History

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Hatillo.- In June 2023, Hatillo will celebrate its 200th anniversary. Many of its structures house a series of events that marked the trajectory of the town that has always been recognized as the Ciudad Ganadera (Cattle City).

At its center, the town hall stands out as one of the most attractive spaces in the area. Its story even reveals how a voracious fire, whose origin was initially attributed to the then mayor, Isidoro González, devastated everything on October 29, 1912. The accident consumed documentation from Hatillo’s history that dated from 1823 to 1912.

“It was thought to have been a criminal act. There was no electricity yet during that time and it burned at 12:00 midnight. The mayor was tried, but he was acquitted because there was no evidence. They had left $300 out of the safe that day. It’s alleged that they had burned down the city hall after taking out the money,” said the renowned Hatillo historian, Charlie Aguilar.

The structure was rebuilt in 1928, but hurricane San Felipe severely impacted it. It wasn’t until 1935 that the current city hall was built.

1 / 7 | Best places to take a selfie in Hatillo. En el Gran Parque del Norte en Hatillo, se encuentra una gran bandera de Puerto Rico y justo de frente tiene un columpio, ideal para tomarse una fotografía. - XAVIER GARCIA

Very close to this place is the Plaza de Recreo José R. Millán. The recreational plaza is named after the former mayor who died in 1906. Today, it is a meeting place for thousands of people during the traditional Festival de las Máscaras (Mask Festival). The space is ideal for a good chat or to enjoy the cuisine that borders its limits.

In front of this iconic place is the Catedral Nuestra Señora del Carmen, a cathedral that dates back to 1879. It has undergone several repairs to correct structural faults, following the earthquake of 1918.

One of the attractions of the cathedral is the huge clock located at its entrance, just in front of the recreational plaza. By the sidewalk that borders one of the sides of this temple, the Plaza de los Ilustres was established. The plaza houses commemorative panels of distinguished people from Hatillo who specialized in different fields, from culture to medicine.

But talking about Hatillo without recognizing the cattle industry is impossible for historians. Aguilar highlighted the importance of this industry, which has represented a vital part of the town’s economy.

“We are the largest milk-producing town. We came to have up to 104 cattle ranches here,” said the chronicler. There are sectors such as Corcovado, Naranjito and Carrizales, which are predominantly agricultural and milk producers.

Today, according to the archives of this newspaper, there are about 55 farms operating. Prior to the onslaught by Hurricane María, in 2017, there were 75.

Aguilar also said that there are other places that cannot be missed when visiting Hatillo. They include La Sardinera beach, that has a rocky edge that simulates a natural pool, and Gran Parque del Norte, a large area ideal for a day off outdoors, meetings or family outings.

Hatillo has a very special place to enjoy a family trip: the Gran Parque del Norte. (Xavier García)

New attractions

When it comes to fun, Hatillo has a very special place to enjoy a family trip: the Gran Parque del Norte. The area, with approximately 20 acres of land, houses play areas, sidewalks, shelters, sports areas, and rides for the whole family to enjoy. In September, a new play area called Norte Fun Park is expected to be added.

The park, located on Highway 119 km 2.4, right on the border between Hatillo and the town of Camuy, has 15 huts for activities, as well as paths for riding bicycles, electric scooters and even a small train.

“It’s an amusement park. We have a playground, walking trails, and we have rollercoasters through a contract we hold with a private company. They currently have three rollercoasters, a small train that goes around the park, family bicycles that fit four people, and you can rent battery-powered scooters,” explained Edward Sein, director of the Hatillo Department of Sports and Recreation.

The area is bordered by a boardwalk that has an extension of about 70 feet. It also has a lookout tower and an area with a swing.

“We have a boardwalk that goes from the entrance of Parque del Norte to the river area. At the beach area we have the flag of Puerto Rico, where the blue part of the flag is the sea and you can take photos there. We also have a three-story lookout tower that provides a spectacular view of this coastal landscape. And we have a hut on the beach that’s used for weddings. It’s why they call it ‘Área del amor’ (‘Area of Love’). It’s a wooden hut like the boardwalk,” said Sein.

Meanwhile, the Norte Fun Park will have new rides such as a carousel, a go-kart track and a water train, among other things.

The park also has a food truck area and El Rancho del Norte restaurant.