Federal and state authorities dismantled yesterday a powerful drug gang that operated, since 2016, in three public housing projects in San Juan, linked to at least 20 murders and that moved $58.2 million in illegal drugs in and out of Puerto Rico.

Carlos Manuel Cotto Cruz, aka “Wasa,” was the organization leader and was arrested a year ago. Yesterday, authorities declined to comment on whether Cotto Cruz has since been cooperating.

On May 17, a grand jury indicted 41 gang members on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, possession and distribution of controlled substances, and firearms violations, said Héctor Ramírez, Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Of the 41 defendants with arrest warrants, 19 were already in custody, 17 were arrested yesterday, and five remain at large, said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph González.

González added, are “several important drug trafficking leaders in Puerto Rico,” such as Héctor Luis Santiago Medina, aka “Gordo Casco”, and Luis Daniel García Hernández, aka “Luisda” are among the gang members arrested. There are no minors involved.

According to the indictment, for the past six years, the gang distributed hundreds of kilograms of “heroin, cocaine base (commonly known as “crack”), cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone (Percocet), Alprazolam (Xanax), and Buprenorphine (Suboxone) within 1,000 feet of the Vista Hermosa, Villa España, and Luis Lloréns Torres Public Housing Projects, and other areas nearby. The object of the conspiracy was to operate a drug-trafficking organization to distribute controlled substances in many areas in the municipality of San Juan, and to ship narcotics to the Continental United States, for significant financial profit”.

Ramírez noted that, during the investigation, “members of the conspiracy received shipments of narcotics at the coastlines of Puerto Rico from vessels that had traveled from Venezuela and Dominican Republic. Members of the organization transported and distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the continental United States,” mainly to the East Coast, in cities such as Orlando (Florida), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), and Newark (New Jersey).

He added that co-conspirators used “abandoned apartments in the Public Housing Projects to prepare the drugs for distribution at the drug points”. They also rented different properties or locations using home rental applications like Airbnb, to use them as “stash places” to store heroin, cocaine, crack, cash, and ammunition “in order to avoid detection from law enforcement”.

The gang members used “force, violence, and intimidation to maintain control of the areas in which they operated. They held meetings to discuss the operations of the drug-trafficking organization and to plan violent acts against members of their own gang or members of a rival gang,” he said, indicating that the violent deaths were in San Juan and nearby towns.

Among the murders attributed to the gang is that of three police officers, one state police officer, and two Carolina municipal police officers, in January 2021 during a chase in Isla Verde. According to González, the leaders of the organization ordered the death of David E. Rivera Batiz, who was one of its members, because he brought up Lloréns Torres´ residence.

Another event linked to the gang is the shooting attack against police officer Waldemar Burgos, on April 2 in Vista Hermosa, González said. “We committed not to leave Vista Hermosa until those responsible for the attack on Waldemar Burgos were in custody,” he said.

Of the 41 defendants, 26 face one charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Ramírez said. He added that two others, Santiago Medina and Keyshla Michelle Rodríguez Acevedo, face charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering. All could serve from 10 to 15 years and up to life in prison.