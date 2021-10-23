In giving the Senate a 24-hour deadline to approve House Bill 1003, the Fiscal Oversight Board insisted that the proposed Plan of Adjustment (POA) for the central government brings significant benefits to Puerto Rico, benefits that according to the Board Chairman David Skeel will not necessarily be available in another negotiation if that were the case.

The Board gave the Senate until Friday at 2:00 p.m. to express its opinion on Bill 1003. If no determination is made, the fiscal entity would ask Judge Laura Taylor Swain to postpone the POA confirmation process. The Senate, however, would have postponed the discussion of the measure until next Tuesday.

Although yesterday the Board indicated that after 24 hours it would notify Judge Swain of its request to postpone the POA confirmation process, it is not clear whether such request would be made this afternoon or sometime before next Monday, when as scheduled, the entity must file its proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law to be used during the confirmation hearing.

According to the Board’s statement, among other things, the plan reduces the central government’s debt by approximately 80 percent and ensures a fixed annual payment substantially lower than the payments the government would have to make to bondholders if the debt were not restructured.

For Skeel, securing a fixed annual payment for Puerto Rico over the next two decades and that the government can afford was one of the issues he paid most attention to as the Board sought to reach agreements with the different creditors’ groups.

Fixed payment

The proposed POA would reduce to no more than $1.5 billion a year the money that would be paid to bondholders.

“The agreement was structured in a way that I have no doubt Puerto Rico will be able to pay it,” Skeel said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

According to the POA, the annual payment Puerto Rico would make to its bondholders represents approximately 7 cents of each tax dollar.

The Board argues that the new payment would be lower than the nearly $3.9 billion the government had to pay before PROMESA. But that figure only applied to one fiscal year between fiscal years 2019 and 2022, as Puerto Rico’s debt service used to vary every few years.

Similarly, while it is true that, if the POA is confirmed, the debt that would remain outstanding would be just over $7.4 billion, that is because the agreement includes a prepayment of about $7 billion.

“The Board tends to look at the numbers with a different perspective,” said attorney Rolando Emmanuelli.

According to Emmanuelli, the Board separates payment to bondholders from the annual payment to pensioners, when in bankruptcy law, pensioners are unsecured creditors.

In that sense, Emmanuelli explained, it is more appropriate to consider the pension payments as part of the obligations included in the POA and when doing that analysis, the Espacios Abiertos organization has done it, Puerto Rico will not dedicate about 7 cents of every tax dollar to paying its obligations, but 27 cents.

Reduced payments to those holding “illegal” debt

According to Skeel, although part of the debt to be paid in the POA includes bonds, whose legality has raised questions, those bondholders will be treated differently from what was agreed with the owners of other bonds.

In this case, Skeel explained, the Board had to weigh whether it was appropriate to spend millions of dollars on lawyers and counsels and remain in litigation for several years at the risk of losing the case.

This analysis led the Board to settle with these bondholders, but with more aggressive cuts. This was the case with the Pension Obligation Bonds (POBs), where the Board applied a cut close to 80 percent. The outstanding POBs debt is about $3 billion and if the POA is confirmed, bondholders would recover between 14 and 20 cents on the dollar.

A similar deal goes for General Obligation bonds (GOs) with the so-called junk bond issuance in 2014 and certain 2012 bonds.

Skeel stressed that a good part of these bondholders accepted the proposed cuts and support the POA.

Employees under Sistema 2000

Another benefit, in the Board´s opinion, is that the “Plan transfers more than $1.2 billion and restores employee contributions to Sistema 2000 (System 2000) that were used by previous governments”.

The POA incorporates an agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) that would allow restoring to public employees the money they contributed for their retirement and that was used to pay current pensions.

Although the negotiations between the Board and the Legislature to pass Bill 1003 include a commitment by the entity to eliminate the cut of up to 8.5 percent to the pensions of certain retired public employees, the pension reform that the Board promotes also involves the creation of a pension trust fund so that the government can support the so-called PayGo system in case of the budget deficit to pay public-sector retirees.

The trust fund would receive an annual injection of $175 million for this purpose, for at least five years and was conceived as part of the agreement between the Board and the Official Retirees Committee (COR).

Can the POA be confirmed beyond House Bill 1003?

According to Emmanuelli, if the Senate passed Bill 1003, Judge Swain would likely uphold the POA. However, that does not mean the plan is good for Puerto Rico.

“A prompt payment is not debt forgiveness,” said Emmanuelli, referring to the $7 billion payment that bondholders would receive if the POA is implemented.

In that sense, the main cut for bonds would be around 15 percent, while most aggressive cuts -in some cases, over 80 percent- would be those applicable to government contractors and suppliers, for example.

For Emmanuelli, another point on the POA confirmation process is that the Board has not complied with several of the mandates in PROMESA. These include not defining essential services or choosing to shut down government pension plans as insolvent instead of “funding” them, which is the clear term in federal law.

Another point, the lawyer added, could be those creditors who were subject to compulsory expropriation, claims that the POA intends to cut even though they would be contrary to the Constitution.

Emmanuelli said the Board “lies” when it states that the government would have to pay $100 million in penalties if the POA is not confirmed. The attorney stated that if the POA is not confirmed as a result of legislative inaction, Puerto Rico is not obligated to such payment.

On the other hand, another issue that will need consideration, according to Emmanuelli, is how consistent the POA is with the certified fiscal plan that serves as its foundation. Currently, in the attorney’s opinion, that is not clear, especially since the fiscal plan places Puerto Rico in a budget deficit scenario for 2036.

However, while those and other issues would not necessarily “derail the plan,” Emmanuelli explained that parties would have to raise substantive arguments that could put the POA to the test. And reached the deadline for doing so, such arguments have not reached the court yet, Emmanuelli said.