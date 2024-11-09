Opinión
Raúl Juliá
9 de noviembre de 2024
prima:Beyond Donald Trump: Puerto Rico’s challenges facing a republican majority in Congress

“We are not going to sit back and we are going to be ready to fight,” said Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez

November 9, 2024 - 1:41 PM

Before Congress, with its plenary powers over Puerto Rico, core issues for Puerto Ricans on the island will once again be raised. (J. Scott Applewhite)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Although the vote count continues, the Republicans are on track to slightly control, starting in January, both houses of Congress, where, in this session, they vetoed the status debate, as well as the possibility of entering the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and to advance the exit of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), which controls the finances of the elected government of Puerto Rico.

