“We are not going to sit back and we are going to be ready to fight,” said Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez
November 9, 2024 - 1:41 PM
Washington D.C. - Although the vote count continues, the Republicans are on track to slightly control, starting in January, both houses of Congress, where, in this session, they vetoed the status debate, as well as the possibility of entering the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and to advance the exit of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), which controls the finances of the elected government of Puerto Rico.
