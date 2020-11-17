Washington D.C. - Although Philadelphia Puerto Ricans helped Joe Biden win the state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump improved his results in districts that are home to a large Puerto Rican population.

Biden won the vast majority of votes in Hispanic and Puerto Rican districts, between 79 and 95 percent, but in terms of total votes, Trump showed an increase, according to an analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to this newspaper, the vote count citywide could leave Biden with a lead of about 460,000 votes, smaller than Hillary Clinton’s vote edge in 2016, who reached 475,000.

Yesterday, Biden -who was declared president-elect after winning Pennsylvania- had about 584,059 votes, nearly what Hilary Clinton reached in 2016.

Trump, however, reached 20,000 votes in this city, for a preliminary total of 129,594.

About 81 percent of Philadelphians voted for Biden, a city that was decisive because of the margin in favor of the Democratic candidate. In Philadelphia, Biden got 20 percent of the votes he won statewide.

According to a Latino Decisions poll, about 70 percent of Puerto Ricans supported Biden -among early voters and those who said were sure to vote-.

However, election data point to a drop in the total votes in the North Philadelphia area, which has a large Latino population, mainly Puerto Ricans."

There was very little messaging in the community," said Puerto Rican María Quiñones Sánchez, a City Councilmember representing Hunting Park and Juniata Park, contrasting with other voices that saw enthusiasm among Puerto Ricans.

In Philadelphia’s 7th District, home to the city’s old Puerto Rican neighborhood, Biden won 83 percent of the votes, some 2,000 fewer votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016. There, President Trump doubled his votes to about 1,000.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Quiñones Sánchez considered that “the Evangelicals and Pentecostals” - usually conservative voters-may have done “a quiet campaign that we didn’t know about” -.

Biden’s campaign defended their approach to Pennsylvania’s Hispanics and pointed to a multi-million dollar investment in advertising.

75,000 vote advantage

Matt Barreto, the co-founder of Latino Decisions, said 77 percent of Latinos favored Biden in Philadelphia County, compared to 80 percent who voted for Clinton in 2016. In that sense, he said that is a minimal difference and reflected the massive support for Biden in that city.

Based on polls -on voters who either voted early or were sure to vote- Latino Decisions, a firm that worked for Biden’s campaign, estimated that between 290,000 and 300,000 Hispanics voted in Pennsylvania.

According to Latino Decisions, 63 percent of all Hispanic voters may have been of Puerto Rican origin.

Latino Decisions estimates that Puerto Ricans gave Biden a 75,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania. Yesterday, Biden’s lead over Trump was 68,312 votes however, estimates point to 100,000.

Latino Decisions estimated that nationally, Puerto Ricans supported Biden 70-26, a drop of 9 percent when compared to Hilary Clinton´s 79-21 in 2016.

Polls among Hispanic voters also point to a 4 percent increase for Trump. Biden won 65 percent of the votes, compared to Trump’s 32 percent, according to studies by Edison Research, which conducted exit polls for leading U.S. media.