Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
8 de abril de 2024
76°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Blac Flamingo Coffee, in Culebra, Offers an Exotic and Aromatic Coffee Experience

A Puerto Rican couple offers their guests a journey of flavors with the variety of coffee served at their business

April 8, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Este es un coffee shop netamente culebrense reconocido por su variedad de café gourmet y otras exquisiteces.Ariel Vázquez Cotto y Natashia Artz López ofrecen café proveniente de distintas partes del mundo y, por supuesto, de Puerto Rico.Además de la variedad de cafés internacionales disponibles, preparan bebidas refrescantes como los iced coffee de shakerato, mocha latte y espresso tonic; limonada de jengibre y limonada de fresa; y jugos de naranja y sábila.
1 / 5 | Blac Flamingo Coffee, in Culebra, Offers an Exotic and Aromatic Coffee Experience . Este es un coffee shop netamente culebrense reconocido por su variedad de café gourmet y otras exquisiteces. - XAVIER GARCIA
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Culebra.- Traveling and tasting coffee grown around the world, and then sharing their experiences with their customers at Blac Flamingo Coffee, in Culebra, is part of the successful formula concocted by this coffee shop’s owners, Ariel Vázquez Cotto and Natashia Artz López.

The Puerto Rican couple offers visitors the experience of “traveling” through their palates, with the variety of coffees served in their shop.

“We like exotic coffee and we are dedicated to finding the best coffees from anywhere in the world. If there’s a new coffee, I do everything I can to bring it here, so that people can experience tasting it,” explained Vázquez Cotto.

The business owners have received coffee beans from Ethiopia, as well as from Latin American countries such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala.

“(Customers) come, they open the door and ask me: ‘Ariel, what’s today’s coffee? Where is it from?’ And I said: ‘well, today we have Guatemala, we have Ethiopia’. We have an exclusive coffee that is a blend of Ethiopia-Africa with Guatemala”, said Vázquez Cotto.

The culebrense assured that the secret behind good coffee is that the first cup gets you to have a second one. That, he said, is when you know the coffee is good. “I have customers here that can drink two or three cups in a short while, just sitting there, and that’s what I’m trying to do here, to make people feel comfortable,” he said.

The beginnings

For 16 years, Vázquez Cotto and Artz López ventured into establishing several businesses in Texas, including a hair salon; surprisingly, none of them related to the coffee industry.

However, their love for the drink and their family ties to the island led them to make a drastic change: to move to “La Isla Chiquita”.

“My grandfather passed away at 95, but before he passed, I came from the States and I promised him I’d revive the coffee industry, because it’s something we both loved. And so, we arrived right after (hurricane) María. We sold our previous business and we opened Blac Flamingo on July 2, 2018″, said Vázquez Cotto, who is also a stylist.

Blac Flamingo, a coffee shop in Culebra known for its gourmet coffee variety.
Blac Flamingo, a coffee shop in Culebra known for its gourmet coffee variety. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Quality from day one

Since establishing their coffee shop four years ago, the couple has had the clear objective of providing a first class experience, from the personalized attention to each customer to the fresh products offered.

“Quality always comes over quantity. We prefer to have a small, but high quality selection,” said Artz Lopez.

In addition to the variety of international coffees available, they prepare refreshing drinks such as shakerato iced coffee, mocha latte and espresso tonic, ginger lemonade and strawberry lemonade, and orange and aloe vera juices.

Breakfasts include typical options, such as oatmeal, yogurt, fresh fruit, pastries distributed by El Horno de Pane, French toast, avocado toast, as well as a variety of sandwiches such as the chicken club, and the house special sandwich with a unique touch: the secret sauce that the Artz Lopez family has preserved for more than six generations.

This cozy coffee shop offers a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere in the island town of Culebra.

Future plans

“Our goal is to sell our own coffee. Blac Flamingo is supposed to be Blac Flamingo Coffee Roaster, but the pandemic changed everything, and it stayed as Blac Flamingo Coffee. However, we’re working on cultivating our own Puerto Rican coffee, which doesn’t really get the love it deserves. We want to bring the best coffee seeds in the world, plant them in Puerto Rico, and grow a great product. This is our goal, and we’re going to achieve it,” said the owner about his expectations, which he hopes to fulfill in Jayuya, where he is originally from.

The shop operates Thursday through Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram as Blac Flamingo Coffee.

Tags
Somos CulebraSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 8 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: