Somos Culebra: Vacationing Between Nature and the Sea 

Culebra.- On a mountain in Culebra, off the beaten path, is Club Seabourne, the only hotel on the island municipality endorsed by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. It offers its guests personalized service and a unique experience.

The view of the bay, its setting, and the beautiful gardens that decorate the hotel’s grounds, make it an ideal space to clear the mind, relax, and connect with nature.

“The island of Culebra has always charmed us with its nature and the quality of its good people,” said José Martí Costa, whom together with his wife, Cecilia Rodríguez, acquired the structure in 2001 and turned it into one of the favorite lodgings in the island municipality.

Although the couple worked in supermarket management for years, this time around, they decided to get into hospitality.

“We had the opportunity to purchase a property nestled in a mountain, in a beautiful area, so we ventured, with the goal of reforesting the area and creating a unique concept in Culebra,” Rodriguez said. “Our goal was, and has always been, to make customers feel at home, but with all the comforts a hotel can offer,” he added.

The hotel distributes its comfortable rooms across several villas equipped with beds, a private bathroom, air conditioner, TV, refrigerator, and wifi. Its offer includes daily à la carte breakfast, roundtrip transportation from the hotel to the airport or port, towels for pool and beach use, and free parking.

It also offers recreational activities that allow visitors to enjoy the experience of one hour of kayaking in Fulladosa Bay or Dakiti Reef, and one hour of cycling to explore the island of Culebra and some of its 11 beaches.

Furthermore, a stay in Club Seabourne guarantees a space to reconnect with nature, as the hotel has gardens with many palm trees, flamboyan trees, mango trees, and different species of flowers. Hammocks have been placed in these gardens to allow for rest and relaxation.

Nights to see stars

The venue managers also created campfire nights, an outdoor activity designed to enjoy the outdoors as a couple or as a family. For food and drinks, there is a bar where drinks and tapas are served.

This hotel, where 89% of its employees are locals, assists its guests in planning additional activities within the island municipality so that they can enjoy a memorable experience while supporting local businesses.

Oceanía Villas

One kilometer away from Club Seabourne is Oceanía Villas, a hotel-run house with enough space for larger parties.

“If you have a large family, you like cooking, or if you just want to stay for longer, instead of staying at the hotel, you can stay in the house, which is really nice. Up to 20 people can stay in the house... and you can use the hotel dock, the pool, the kayaks,” explained Rodríguez.

“We have the privilege of being in one of the most beautiful municipalities in Puerto Rico, and for me, it’s the most privileged island because we have one of the most beautiful beaches in the world... (At Club Seabourne) you have so much to complement your stay, which really is a nicer way to say ‘it’s value for your money’. You have personalized service, it’s in a beautiful place, you have things that you won’t find anywhere else, which is very important for us, and that’s what we’re going for,” she concluded.