For nearly five hours, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who has presided over Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy for the past seven years, heard the first arguments in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) Title III case, while outside the federal courthouse a group of citizens, encouraged by the PREPA Retirees Association and the Electric Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier), protested against the Oversight Board and the Plan of Adjustment that would add a legacy charge to pay bondholders and other creditors over the next 35 years.