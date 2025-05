Faced with a budget proposal that increases the items assigned to the education and health sectors to address the loss of federal funds cancelled by the Donald Trump administration, the executive director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Orlando Rivera Berríos, expressed his satisfaction with the spending plan that the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) submitted for consideration by the Legislative Assembly, which includes greater controls on the use of the $13.095 billion from the General Fund.