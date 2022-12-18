💬See comments
Washington - For Puerto Rican Carmen Cantor, it seemed natural to accept the position of Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior for Insular and International Affairs.
- ⎙
Sunday, December 18, 2022 - 3:30 p.m.
Washington - For Puerto Rican Carmen Cantor, it seemed natural to accept the position of Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior for Insular and International Affairs.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: