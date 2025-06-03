We are part of The Trust Project
Charles Schumer says Democrats will fight Republican tax reconciliation bill in the Senate
The Grand Old Party (GOP) majority aims to send the measure to President Donald Trump this month
June 3, 2025 - 10:25 AM
June 3, 2025 - 10:25 AM
Washington D.C. - Although they are marginalized in the fiscal reconciliation bill, Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said his delegation will use “every tool” at its disposal against legislation with President Donald Trump’s priorities, massive budget cuts and beginning to be debated in the Senate.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: