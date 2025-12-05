Opinión
prima:Children 10 years old and under who are residents of Puerto Rico would have access to the $250 to be distributed by the Dell Foundation

The money will be integrated into the "accounts" that the Trump administration will allow to be opened in 2026, which in the case of those born this quadrennium will include $1,000 granted by the federal government

December 5, 2025 - 9:53 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Michael Dell and his wife Susan listen to President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The Dell Foundation will include the children of Puerto Rico in its program to grant $250 to each child up to 10 years old who resides in areas with annual incomes of $150,000 or less and whose parents open an investment account of those to be created in 2026 by the government of Donald Trump, the resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández, said Thursday.

