The project already has $7.4 million, but requires an agreement between DRNA and Agriculture, a step that Protectores de Cuencas hopes will be supported by Governor-elect Jenniffer González
December 8, 2024 - 3:00 PM
Guánica - After decades of struggle between inconclusive proposals and confrontations, the restoration of the Guánica Lagoon - drained in 1955 - looks like it could be completed in a few years, following an allocation of $7.4 million granted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and administered by the nonprofit organization Protectores de Cuencas (Watershed Protectors).
