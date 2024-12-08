Opinión
8 de diciembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Closer to the restoration of the emblematic Guánica Lagoon almost 70 years after it was drained

The project already has $7.4 million, but requires an agreement between DRNA and Agriculture, a step that Protectores de Cuencas hopes will be supported by Governor-elect Jenniffer González

December 8, 2024 - 3:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Historically, the restoration proposal has been opposed by a sector of the agricultural industry, which saw the 1,200-acre lagoon area as having potential for agriculture. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Guánica - After decades of struggle between inconclusive proposals and confrontations, the restoration of the Guánica Lagoon - drained in 1955 - looks like it could be completed in a few years, following an allocation of $7.4 million granted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and administered by the nonprofit organization Protectores de Cuencas (Watershed Protectors).

