Loíza - For dozens — if not hundreds — of high school students in this municipality, their first visit to a university has been thanks to the nonprofit organization ColaborativoPR. The group raises donations to provide a $250 stipend to young people once they begin postsecondary studies, helping them cover unexpected expenses. Their data shows they have successfully increased access to education beyond high school, and their next goal is to ensure students not only enroll but complete a degree.