ColaborativoPR seeks to expand its model to inspire young people to study beyond high school in Puerto Rico
The nonprofit organization aims to expand its reach after 10 years of successful work in public schools in Loíza
October 13, 2025 - 1:33 PM
Loíza - For dozens — if not hundreds — of high school students in this municipality, their first visit to a university has been thanks to the nonprofit organization ColaborativoPR. The group raises donations to provide a $250 stipend to young people once they begin postsecondary studies, helping them cover unexpected expenses. Their data shows they have successfully increased access to education beyond high school, and their next goal is to ensure students not only enroll but complete a degree.
