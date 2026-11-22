One month after an audit pointed out the lack of sufficient financial controls, the Secretary of Housing, Luis A. Martínez Román, reported this Sunday that he received a visit from the Deputy Inspector General of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Kilah White, to present the new unit that will oversee the management of federal funds allocated for the island’s reconstruction following Hurricanes Irma and María nearly a decade ago.