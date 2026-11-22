HUD unveils new tool to monitor reconstruction funds in Puerto Rico
Secretary of Housing Asserts That Staff at the Federal Agency's Office of the Inspector General Made No Findings Regarding the Use of Funds
November 22, 2026 - 6:57 PM
November 22, 2026 - 6:57 PM
One month after an audit pointed out the lack of sufficient financial controls, the Secretary of Housing, Luis A. Martínez Román, reported this Sunday that he received a visit from the Deputy Inspector General of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Kilah White, to present the new unit that will oversee the management of federal funds allocated for the island’s reconstruction following Hurricanes Irma and María nearly a decade ago.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: