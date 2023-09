Hartford, Connecticut - Elena Marie Rosario was born in this city in 1992 to a true Puerto Rican family, who came from Ponce, Gurabo, and Cayey. She holds on to her Spanish language, enjoys rice and beans, listens to salsa and jíbaro music, and every year on January 6th, she joins the sea of Puerto Rican flags that fill Park Street to watch the Three Kings Day parade, complete with camels.