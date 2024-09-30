The community organization, founded in 1994, remains committed to preserving the island’s traditions and passing them on to the younger generations
September 30, 2024 - 7:03 PM
Culebra - For 12 teenagers from Culebra, the world stops for a few moments on a rainy afternoon in September, when their hands begin to play the metal drums that give life to the rhythm of calypso. Within the four walls of the hall, they forget the leaks in the ceiling of the corridors and the holes in the floor where they walk; the only thing that matters is the rumbling of the music coming from the drones.
