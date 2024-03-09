Culture, History, and Legends in the “Land of Giants”

The municipality of Carolina, known as “Tierra de Gigantes” (Land of Giants), proudly displays its history and the legacy of many Carolina-born figures, who have gone on to become well-known leaders in the country and the world.

Through a set of museums under the concept “Carolina Cultural District”, this town immortalizes and recognizes its roots, in addition to the trajectories and achievements of many of its figures.

“The town, in its downtown area, houses three museums: the Museum of History and Art, the Galería de los Gigantes Museum and the Casa Escuté Museum. These are places of great interest for local and international tourists and for students interested in learning about our roots,” explained Michelle Gil Cabral, director of the Department of Tourism Development and Culture of Carolina.

“In the Museum of History and Art, the history of Carolina is linked with current events and what is happening in the world. There are three timelines that take visitors on a trip through history, from prehistoric times to the present, from the perspective of Carolina, Puerto Rico, and the planet,” she highlighted.

PUBLICIDAD

Among its main attractions is the Sala Fantasía Holográfica (Holographic Fantasy Room), which houses the only holographic projection on the island, where a “ghost” narrates the city’s history. “It serves as a host to introduce visitors to the museum, through the use of a state-of-the-art digital system,” explained the official.

"El Cristo de los Ponce" at Carolina’s Art and History Museum. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

One of the most interesting exhibits in the museum is “El Cristo de Los Ponce”, where legends and history are united by the largest representation of religious art in the entire Western Hemisphere.

The legend, published by Federico Asenjo (1875), points out that the name “El Cristo de los Ponce” arose when on October 25, 1528, Leonor, the daughter of the first governor of the Island, Juan Ponce De León, sighted a box floating in the sea near the Casa Blanca in San Juan. She then found a carved figure inside the box that, according to contemporary accounts, came from a ship sent by the Spanish crown.

From that moment on, the piece became part of the art that was kept in the San José Church in San Juan. It is believed to be the first image of Christ that was brought to the Americas since the discovery of the New World. The carving is estimated to have been created in 1528.

Exhibition at the Museum of History and Art. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

The Museum of History and Art also has an extensive permanent collection of works made by well-known Carolina-native artists, as well as world-renowned artists.

It also features representations of the first settlements of archaic natives (4000-3000 BC), up until the mid-20th century.

PUBLICIDAD

Visitors can learn about the city’s economic and urban development, and its evolution.

Not far from the Museum of History and Art is the impressive Galería de los Gigantes Museum, where figures such as Felipe Birriel , ‘El Gigante de Carolina’, are honored; as well as the poet and painter Roberto Alberty Torres ‘El Boquio’; the poet Julia de Burgos; the painter Cecilia Orta Allende; baseball player Roberto Clemente Walker; the pianist Jesús María Sanromá; former governor Jesús T. Piñero and former mayor José Aponte De La Torre.

The most striking features of the museum are the animatronic figures and the interactive activities available for visitors, used to narrate these figures’ trajectories.

“The museum makes use of several animatronic figures and is dedicated to eight illustrious carolinenses who were internationally distinguished, in addition to housing several interactive activities where visitors can, among others, recreate Roberto Clemente’s 3000th hit swing, for example” reported Gil Cabral.

“In the Jesús María Sanromá exhibition, for example, there is a piano where children can create their own music following the guides; in another exhibition, they can recreate works like El Boquio...; same thing for the Cecilia Orta Allende exhibition, where visitors can paint on an original sketch, of course in a digital system made for that purpose, with the colors that she used in the palette of the work,” he explained.

On the third level is the room dedicated to Felipe Birriel, which contains various everyday artifacts that belonged to the late “Carolina Giant.”

“We also have a podium where visitors can recite poems by Julia de Burgos, and a table so that children can write their poems,” the official mentioned.

PUBLICIDAD

Casa Escuté Museum

Built in the 19th century, it is known in Carolina as the Escuté Building. Located in the western side of the Carolina Public Square, it was once the city hall and the first casino on the Island. After that, it served as a station for the State Police.