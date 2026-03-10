Opinión
Deceased tourist identified after being swept away by the current at a beach in Luquillo

The man was pulled out of the water along with another individual who was also affected by the swell

March 10, 2026 - 9:17 AM

The complaint reported that two men were swept away by the waves in the area of ​​the Luquillo kiosks. (GFR Media)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

A tourist died on Monday afternoon after being swept away by the sea in Luquillo, in circumstances that are being investigated by the Police.

The incident was reported to the authorities at about 12:35 p.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

The complaint reported two men swept away by the waves in the area of the Luquillo kiosks.

According to preliminary information, both people were subsequently pulled from the water and given first aid.

A 27-year-old California resident survived. On the other hand, Leroy Percy Bass, from Mississippi, died in a Fajardo hospital.

Agents from the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) in the Fajardo area took charge of the investigation, along with prosecutor Karem Calo Pérez.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Policía de Puerto RicoTuristasLuquilloBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
