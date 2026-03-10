Deceased tourist identified after being swept away by the current at a beach in Luquillo

A tourist died on Monday afternoon after being swept away by the sea in Luquillo, in circumstances that are being investigated by the Police.

The incident was reported to the authorities at about 12:35 p.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

The complaint reported two men swept away by the waves in the area of the Luquillo kiosks.

According to preliminary information, both people were subsequently pulled from the water and given first aid.

A 27-year-old California resident survived. On the other hand, Leroy Percy Bass, from Mississippi, died in a Fajardo hospital.

Agents from the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) in the Fajardo area took charge of the investigation, along with prosecutor Karem Calo Pérez.

---