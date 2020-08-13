“Very surprised,” said accountant Aníbal Jover Pagés yesterday after a hearing in which he pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in the corruption case against former Education Secretary Julia Keleher.

Jover Pagés was arrested in the early hours of the morning after a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment adding an unidentified seventh defendant this month, more than a year after the first indictment was issued.

As he was leaving the Torre Chardón building in Hato Rey, he nodded to questions about whether he had been cooperating in the case.

His lawyer, Giovanni Canino, said they could not comment on the details of the allegations because there is a gag order imposed by federal judge Pedro Delgado. “The truth (is) I don’t know,” Canino said when asked what might have changed for the prosecution after his client cooperated with authorities.

“He pleaded not guilty to all charges,” he added.

Jover Pagés’ initial appearance was by video conference from the federal Health Department’s Inspector General Office. Before Judge Marshall Morgan, attorney Canino, representing Jover Pagés, asked the court to enter a plea of not guilty.

Morgan imposed a $250,000 bond, consisting of $150,000 secured and $100,000 unsecured.

Keleher, Ángela Ávila, former executive director of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), and former government advisor Alberto Velázquez Piñol, as well as Fernando Scherrer Caillet, BDO company president, and sisters Mayra Ponce and Glenda Ponce are the other six defendants arrested in this case.

The original indictment, issued on July 9, 2019, included 32 charges against Keleher, Ávila, Velázquez Piñol, and Scherrer for conspiracy to commit fraud, theft, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to launder money.

But the superseding indictment includes several changes to the authorities’ initial theory. One of the changes is that charges are now 98. Another change is that Keleher’s direct connection with Velázquez Piñol and Scherrer, who no longer share common charges, as in the first indictment, disappears. It does mention that BDO and Velázquez Piñol’s Azur company defrauded the Education Department by illegally using funds for that contract for lobbying services.

According to the new indictment, Jover Pagés faces 14 criminal charges, that he shares with Ávila Marrero and Velázquez Piñol: wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Jover Pagés, president of Intelligent Grant Solutions, paid Velázquez Piñol to get him contracts with PRHIA.

Another change in the superseding indictment is that it includes communications between Velázquez Piñol and former Governor Ricardo Rosselló, who has not been charged. The fact that Velázquez Piñol had numerous e-mail exchanges with Rosselló between 2017 and 2018 appears on the second page of the document.