WASHINGTON – The U.S. Congressional leadership is considering a proposal seeking to grant Puerto Rico about $ 3 billion annually -almost the current funding- for up to five years, instead of granting the island parity in Medicaid, several sources indicated.

Talks intended to avoid a fiscal cliff in Puerto Rico’s health care plan at the end of September -a situation that would affect the whole industry- are gaining momentum ahead of a possible vote this month in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

However, while the Puerto Rico government and local health industry representatives hold conversations with congressional leaders, the Pedro Pierluisi administration and Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, seem to send confusing messages.

The U.S. House Democratic majority seeks to approve nearly $3 billion annually for at least five years, two congressional sources said. But on the Republican side, as Commissioner González indicated, they are discussing an agreement that would limit the appropriation to four years.

A few days ago, González posted a picture with Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, minority leader at the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and said they were working on the “details” of an agreement for a new Medicaid appropriation for 4 years.

This agreement would extend the Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) levels for Puerto Rico at 76 percent, instead of the 55 percent provided by the permanent law, but below the 83 percent requested by the island’s authorities.

The Pierluisi administration, however, insists that the next agreement should be for “five or 10 years,” depending on the legislative vehicle used.

“We are asking for five or 10 years,” Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) executive director Carmen Feliciano said Wednesday.

For Jaime Plá, president of the Hospitals Association, “anything” that does not increase funding at 83 percent and eliminate the cap imposed by a permanent law can be considered a defeat in practical terms. “We have to keep fighting,” said Plá, indicating that Governor Pierluisi has reiterated that they continue to demand a permanent solution or five years of funding. Plá said ten years of funding could be considered a permanent solution.

Efforts for new Medicaid funding seek to avert a fiscal cliff in the local health care industry on October 1, when the current $2.84 billion expires and funding goes back to $392 million per year as provided by permanent law for the federal fiscal year 2022. Without new funding, the government fears that about 600,000 people will lose their “Vital” health plan.

Lobbying efforts come at a time when President Joe Biden has supported the idea of granting Medicaid parity to Puerto Rico and the territories, and after criticisms of the Fiscal Oversight Board Director, Natalie Jaresko, for warning that the island´s government is not prepared to offer all Medicaid services.

According to Feliciano, a five-year appropriation would cover the entire fiscal plan imposed by the Board overseeing Puerto Rico’s public finances.

“Everyone knows that a permanent solution is needed,” Feliciano said, referring to the good atmosphere Governor Pierluisi found in his recent meetings with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (N.J.), and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (Ore.), all Democrats. Pallone and Wyden have supported Medicaid parity for Puerto Rico.