Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia reiterated yesterday that he does not see an atmosphere in the Legislature or La Fortaleza to cut pensions, as the Oversight Board insists on demanding. The governor urged the entity overseeing the island’s finances to find alternatives to avoid a deadlock in the debt adjustment plan currently before the judge addressing Puerto Rico bankruptcy cases, Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

This adjustment plan, which has to be endorsed both by the creditors and the judge, includes an 8.5 percent cut in what the government pays to pensioners. Pensions of more than $1,500 monthly would be affected.

“It is clear that there is no atmosphere in the Legislature, nor am I willing to cut pensions. Since 2013, pensions have already been cut by 20 percent. That class of creditors, if you want to call them that, has already been strongly affected, and there is no legal justification for that cut... If the plan includes pension cuts and doing that requires legislation, it could end up blocking the adjustment plan,” Pierluisi Urrutia said during a press conference in San Juan.

The governor’s statements come after the Board contemplated requesting the judge to force the Puerto Rico government to legislate to ensure that the adjustments to Puerto Rico’s debt are achievable. Pierluisi Urrutia declined to comment on whether such a scenario, with a federal judge ordering two Branches of local government to legislate in a certain way, is possible under Puerto Rico’s legal system. “We’ll have to see what the judge decides when the time comes,” the governor said.

On Friday, the Board filed a lawsuit in Judge Swain´s court against Act 7 of Dignified Retirement. According to the entity, Act 7 breaches with the fiscal plans they have imposed since 2017 and which they have also amended on several occasions.

The governor, who signed the measure into law, acknowledges that the Act is inconsistent. He alleged that the lawsuit is unnecessary and promised, in the coming days, to introduce two new measures seeking to resolve the pensions conflict. He said one bill is to increase the pensions of retirees who started in the government before 2000. This group was the most affected by the cuts of the 2013 reform.

The other measure, he anticipated, seeks to establish pensions as a priority seeking to ensure their future. The governor did not specify how these bills would comply with the Board´s fiscal plans.

In written statements, Board said they do not want to reduce pensions. The fiscal agency added that under PROMESA, which sets the bankruptcy process, retirees are considered unsecured creditors, so they cannot expect to receive the total owed when other entities have seen significant reductions.

The fiscal entity argued that their proposed plan established a trust to ensure the payment of future pensions.