20 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Did you know... were the Taínos really exterminated in Puerto Rico? The argument about their paper genocide

Despite the historical narrative about the disappearance of these Borikén settlers, for experts, the total extermination of this population is “a fallacy”

June 20, 2024 - 3:16 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El cemí taíno de tres puntas de Puerto Rico aparece en primer plano en una de las salas de la exposición “Taíno: herencia e identidad indígena en el Caribe”. (Cortesía NMAI)
While today many native peoples in Latin America retain their presence, in Puerto Rico the narrative since time immemorial has been that the Taino people disappeared under the yoke of the Conquest.
Agustín Criollo Oquero
By Agustín Criollo Oquero
Reportero de Breaking Newsagustin.criollo@gfrmedia.com
Editor's note
This article is part of the "Did you know that..." section, the purpose is to remember and understand historical events that, in one way or another, had an impact on our country as we know it today. Share with us in the comments section what other event you would like to know about.

At a time when the term “genocide” is heard regularly in the media, it is worth noting that, in addition to those perpetrated with violence and destruction, there are also historical and academic genocides, which are committed with an equally devastating motivation: to erase certain population groups from the historical record. They are narrative genocides that penetrate deeply into the consciences of individuals and that, many times, are nourished by the self-hatred instilled by the dominant people on the subjugated people.

