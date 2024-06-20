At a time when the term “genocide” is heard regularly in the media, it is worth noting that, in addition to those perpetrated with violence and destruction, there are also historical and academic genocides, which are committed with an equally devastating motivation: to erase certain population groups from the historical record. They are narrative genocides that penetrate deeply into the consciences of individuals and that, many times, are nourished by the self-hatred instilled by the dominant people on the subjugated people.