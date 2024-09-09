Commissioners from the Puerto Rican Independence Party, Citizen Victory and Proyecto Dignidad also denounce the lack of transparency or visibility of the requests
September 9, 2024 - 4:07 PM
With only weeks left before the end of the period for submitting applications, the State Elections Commission (CEE) maintains a delay between the number of early and absentee ballot applications and the number of those that are recorded or placed in the electoral body’s system, acknowledged the electoral commissioners of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) and Proyecto Dignidad.
