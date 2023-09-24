The plan to promote Puerto Rico as a tourist destination will be expanded outside the United States and to include countries such as Canada, Colombia, and some European countries, Discover Puerto Rico announced.

Cecilia M. Rodríguez, director of Research for the destination marketing organization or DMO, explained that most of Discover Puerto Rico’s promotional funds are directed to cities or countries that have flight connections with Puerto Rico.

“Efforts are directed to places that fly to Puerto Rico. 94% of the flights that come to Puerto Rico come from the United States. We are now also focusing efforts in Spain, Colombia, Great Britain, Germany, and Canada,” she said.

Rodríguez´s remarks came during a meeting of the Puerto Rican Association of Financial Analysts, an organization that held its monthly meeting on tourism this September.

As part of the Q&A with the audience, Edward Zayas, Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Strategy Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, and J. Fernando Rodríguez, Chief Financial Officer of the DMO, spoke about upcoming promotional plans and explained that the all-inclusive market is not in the picture at the moment.

“We believe very much in tourists coming and not staying in hotels. An “all-inclusive” is aimed at tourists staying at hotels. I would like travelers to come to Puerto Rico and leave the hotel. It is the only way we are increasing the days in the stay,” Zayas explained.

He added that they are currently trying to extend promotional strategies to other states, beyond the U.S. East Coast, which is usually the market where most tourists come from.

Zayas said that in 2021, they received additional ARPA (American Rescue Act) funds and with those funds, they started exploring other areas and markets beyond the East Coast. He added that they want to strengthen those markets and expand to new routes as they emerge.

The investment in promoting Puerto Rico in international markets last fiscal year was $3.4 million, according to the DMO.

“Canada has direct flights and we invested there. Recently, we were in Mexico. There is a direct flight from Cancún, but the market we want is Mexico City,” he explained.

Zayas reiterated that DMO data show that Puerto Rico was the fastest-recovering U.S. destination after the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, however, the cruise industry has not yet fully recovered.

A percentage of the room tax

About DMO capacity regarding its budget and operations, Rodríguez took up the point that Discover Puerto Rico should receive a percentage of the room tax.

“We brought a proposal to establish formulas for the room tax. The room tax went from $72 million to $126 million. The law says that the DMO will have a fixed amount of $25 million if certain conditions are met, but it will never be more than $25 million. It may be a good idea to have a percentage of the room tax. That would enable the DMO to continue to grow and expand into other markets,” Rodriguez said.

As a result of the non-recurring fundinng through the ARPA Act, Discover Puerto Rico allocated $58 million to promote the destination last fiscal year.