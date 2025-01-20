Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de enero de 2025
prima:Donald Trump takes office: an unexpected and historic political comeback

He has indicated that he will begin his presidency with a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants and allow the continuation of the Tik Tok social platform

January 20, 2025 - 11:07 AM

Donald Trump thanked Joe Biden for the invitation, one that the tycoon refused to grant the Democrat after losing the 2020 election. (Evan Vucci)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Donald Trump begins on Monday what four years ago was seen as a very unlikely goal: a second term as president of the United States, which he wants to start with a massive deportation of undocumented people, cuts in federal spending and the extension of the 2017 tax cuts that expire at the end of the year.

Tags
Donald TrumpWashington D. C.
José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
