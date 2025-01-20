He has indicated that he will begin his presidency with a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants and allow the continuation of the Tik Tok social platform
January 20, 2025 - 11:07 AM
He has indicated that he will begin his presidency with a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants and allow the continuation of the Tik Tok social platform
January 20, 2025 - 11:07 AM
Washington D.C. - Donald Trump begins on Monday what four years ago was seen as a very unlikely goal: a second term as president of the United States, which he wants to start with a massive deportation of undocumented people, cuts in federal spending and the extension of the 2017 tax cuts that expire at the end of the year.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: