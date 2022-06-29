Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
20 de abril de 2024
75°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Dos Aguas focuses on relaxation tourism

Bordered by Río Grande and the Río Espíritu Santo, this inn offers its guests a total immersion into the distinctive landscape of the El Yunque area

April 20, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Dos Aguas ubica frente a los ríos Grande y Espíritu Santo, y está rodeada del verdor caractéristico de la zona boscosa de El Yunque.Esta hospedería boutique cuenta con espacios abiertos donde destacan las hamacas para el uso y disfrute de sus huéspedes. En la foto, parte de la cocina y el pasillo al exterior.En sus alrededores, impera un ambiente tranquilo, donde destacan unas coloridas y confortables hamacas, un columpio y varios comedores donde los huéspedes, cada mañana, disfrutan de uno de los mejores momentos en el lugar: el desayuno.
1 / 15 | Dos Aguas focuses on relaxation tourism . Dos Aguas ubica frente a los ríos Grande y Espíritu Santo, y está rodeada del verdor caractéristico de la zona boscosa de El Yunque. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní
Cesiach López Maldonado
By Cesiach López Maldonado

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Río Grande.- Entrenched in a secluded corner of the Río Espíritu Santo natural reserve in Río Grande, you’ll find Dos Aguas, a bed & breakfast concept that invites guests to indulge in a tranquil yet adventurous escape.

Río Grande and Río Espiritu Santo meet in front of the building, which was constructed 25 years ago. This inspired the name of the hotel, which has been operating since December 2016 and is part of a family legacy.

“This space was born from the vision of Mr. Enrique and Genoveva González, who acquired the property in the 1950s... It was their residence, a little wooden house with a zinc roof. About 25 years ago, this house was restored and became what you see now… It’s a family legacy, honoring the family vision here,” expressed Tashia Howard, manager of Dos Aguas.

The inn offers five rooms named: Bambú Suite, Coquí, Bromelia, San Pedrito, and Cascada, all equipped with air conditioning and a view of the majestic nature surrounding the area.

Its surroundings exude a serenity. There are colorful and cozy hammocks, a swing, and multiple dining areas where guests enjoy one of the best parts of their stay: breakfast.

“It’s not just being here; as soon as you arrive, you feel a different energy... For us, it really is a sanctuary, a space of beauty, elegance, grace, and subtlety,” said Howard.

But the experience at Dos Aguas is not necessarily limited to fostering a relaxing atmosphere and disconnecting from routine; it also stands out for offering unique adventures, where the Río Espíritu Santo Nature Reserve takes on a special role. “We want to promote this space as a wellness retreat, so all the activities we work on revolve around that philosophy of well-being, including yoga classes and meditation sessions,” the manager stated.

“We are 20 minutes away from the San Juan area. We also have other places quite close to our adventure space, great dining spots, as well as secret and wonderful beaches... We are right next to El Yunque, which is also a very important and sacred space for us,” detailed the manager, highlighting that the vision of the founder’s daughter and granddaughter, Ivonne González and Carla Arraiza, respectively, is focused on supporting local producers.

“As part of our concept, we want to promote local medium and small businesses. All the soaps are from local artisans, the beers, the breads we offer are also from local spaces, our own chef works on the breads too. We usually go to our local market to buy our fruits, coconut water, and juices so guests can have the complete experience,” Howard expressed.

Dos Aguas, where room rates range from $185 to $350 per night, is also a pet-friendly space.

“We welcome children and pets in the space; pets have an additional cost and must be well-behaved, they must do their business outside. We want it to be an experience for the whole family. We also encourage full house rental, where you can rent the entire house for a weekend with family and friends. That’s super cool,” concluded the manager.

Tags
Somos Río GrandeRío GrandeSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cesiach López Maldonado
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 20 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: