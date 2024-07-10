Increases in water, electricity and minimum wage are not keeping pace with the income of the members of these institutions, whose services are increasingly required due to the aging population
July 10, 2024 - 11:22 AM
The anticipated increase of $250 a month announced in recent days by the administration of a long-term care center reflects some of the urgent measures that these institutions, which serve a population of approximately 33,000 seniors in the country, have had to take in order to cope with the increases in operating costs that took effect in early July.
